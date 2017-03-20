Scoop: It Takes A Long Panamera Body To Hide Bentley's New Flying Spur

Hiding underneath this elongated Panamera skin is Bentley's next generation Flying Spur, currently undergoing winter testing.
The new Flying Spur will also utilize the same platform found in the Panamera (MSB-F), though as you can see, this test mule needed slightly wider fenders and increased length to accommodate what will obviously be a larger car.
As for why somebody wrote "B. Wallbank" on the wheels, our spy photographers think that it's got something to do with Bradley Wallbank, a vehicle dynamics engineer charged with working on next-gen Electronic Stability Control systems at Bentley.
In terms of aesthetics, since the current Flying Spur is pretty much the sedan version of the Continental GT, it's safety to assume that the new model will also share visual cues with its two-door sibling - which we know will be influenced by the EXP10 Speed 6 Concept.
Powering the next-gen Flying Spur should be a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, shared with the new Panamera, though a smaller twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 could potentially find its way into the range, as could a plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain. In terms of maximum power output, a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine is expected to offer 2018 Continental models over 600 horses.
We should see the all-new Bentley Flying Spur wearing the correct outfit later on this year, with an official debut planned either for late 2018 or early 2019.
