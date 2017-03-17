Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus' Special Luggage Set Will Perfectly Match Your SCG003S

Have you looked at the SCG003S that debuted in Geneva in production form and thought that all it needs now is a luggage set?
Well, regardless of your answer - which is probably 'no', Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus did, and they have come up with two special accessories: a bespoke purse and a briefcase.
Both of them are made from the finest Italian leather, as the automaker states, and will perfectly fit the car, slotting alongside the seat and door, and hiding their handles so that they are never in the way.
Finished in black and blue to match the interior of the SCG003S shown during the Swiss event, the two bags can also be personalized to each owner's specification, for the right price, of course, which is not mentioned in the PR, as it will be disclosed after contacting the company.
The limited edition luggage set follows a recent announcement that SCG is working with BRM to create a range of bespoke watches, which will be released this summer and will be offered in a limited number as well.
"The SCG003S is truly a thing of beauty, and we wanted to create luggage and a watch that complemented its unique appearance. I'm really pleased with how both the purse and briefcase look, and especially how they truly reflect the SCG003S in terms of design, advanced engineering, and craftsmanship", said SCG founder, Jim Glickenhaus.