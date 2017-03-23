Seat Confirms Larger Seven-Seat SUV For 2018

Seat will launch a new larger SUV model to sit above the Ateca in 2018, offered in both five- and seven-seat versions.
The news were confirmed by Seat’s president Luca de Meo at the company’s annual media conference.
The new larger SUV model will come after the compact Ibiza-based Arona SUV which is set for a full reveal during the second half of the year and is going to be produced at the company’s Martorell factory.
Seat plans to produce their new large SUV at the VW plant in Wolfsburg and will be based on the MQB A2 platform, just like the Ateca and the similarly-sized Skoda Kodiaq.
“This car will bring new customers to us, will boost brand image and will have a very big effect on our ability to generate margins,” said Luca de Meo, Seat’s President. “It will be designed in Barcelona and made in Germany. Producing the new SUV in Wolfsburg, in the heart of the Group, will reinforce the ties between Seat and Volkswagen”.
Although we don’t have any official information on the available powertrains yet, it’s safe to assume that Seat’s new SUV will use the familiar TSI petrol and TDI diesel units, with all-wheel drive and the dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox offered as an option.