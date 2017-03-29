Seat Plotting Four Electric Vehicles, Including Large SUV

With their confidence boosted by record profits made last year, Seat are shifting into second gear for the development of their first EV.
Expected to launch in 2019, the EV will be based on the Volkswagen eUp!, adding the 'e' prefix, as AutoExpress reported after speaking to the brand's chief, Luca De Meo, who confirmed using a zero-emission version of the Mii for his daily commute.
Seat have already taken a first step into making the eMii happen, with an electric prototype that debuted two months ago at the Mobile World Congress in Spain. The vehicle used an 81 HP electric motor that allowed it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 129 km/h (80 mph).
A zero-emission version of the Leon is also on the horizon, which should use the same underpinnings as the VW e-Golf.
However, the most interesting Seat EV by far will be a large SUV, which could be named the Formentor. It too is expected to arrive over the next few years, and will sit on top of the Ateca, with a design inspired by the 20V20 Concept.
A crossover with a mysterious shape, which is said to 'blur categories' according to the British publication, citing Seat insiders, is expected to be the fourth electric vehicle in the brand's range.
Unveiled earlier this year, the new generation Ibiza is a good candidate for electrification as well, and if everything goes as planned, it could spawn a zero-emission version too, becoming the fifth EV in the automaker's future product range.
Note: Seat 20V20 concept pictured