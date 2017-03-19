Sellers Says This $50k Mustang-Based Bentley Clone Looks "Better Than Any Real One Under $300k"

A replica kit car is rarely, if ever, as nicely-built as the original product it's trying to impersonate.
We will admit, though, that in terms of Bentley Continental replicas, this particular one comes really close. The attention to detail is quite solid, especially on the outside.
Inside however, while there is some resemblance of the Continental GT, you can tell this is a cheaper cabin without even sitting down behind the wheel - those door panels, among other things, give it all away.
Still, according to the Craigslist ad, this is a one-of-a-kind car that cost almost $100,000 to put together (you'd think one would buy a used Continental GT with that money), using an S195 Mustang GT chassis as a basis. It also features a Tokico suspension, 373 rear end and a Procharged 4.6-liter V8, churning around 550 horses.
Furthermore, the description states that the body kit on this Mustang is an original design, dressed up in $20,000's worth of original Bentley GT parts - such as the headlights, taillights, brake lights, reversing lights, AC vents, Breitling clock or the shifter handle. Other mods include the 15-inch six piston Brembo front brakes (14-inch rear brakes), 8" touchscreen DVD sat-nav and the Rockford Fosgate audio system.
The seller also points out that this kit car is cheaper to maintain and to drive than a real Bentley, and that according to him, it looks better than any Continental GT he's ever seen that costs under $300,000.
"This car is not a Bentley," writes the seller. "It is Much cheaper to maintain and drive daily. And looks better than almost any Bentley I've seen that's less than $300,000. To compare this car to an early 2000's Continental GT is pointless. Those cars are unreliable and cost a fortune to maintain. Literally the maintenance on one of those cars if something major breaks would cost you almost as much as this entire car. Those old ones also have outdated looking headlights and taillights and they don't have a $40k widebody. There is no comparison and I'm not trying to make one."
So there you have it. For a slightly negotiable $49,000 you can have this Continental GT lookalike with 8,400 miles on the clock, a Mustang 550 HP V8 and a manual transmission. Yay or Nay?