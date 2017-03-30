Siberian Strongwoman Filmed Ripping Man Out Of His Car And Throwing Him In Her Boot

An outrageous video shows Siberia's strongest woman, powerlifter Oksana Kosheleva, dragging a man out of his car after he "cut her off" before dumping him into her own vehicle's boot and driving away.
Real road rage or some kind of a (weird) staged stunt? While the incident no doubt looks over the top, for what it's worth, it was featured in a number of Russian news stations.
The scene took place at the parking lot of a shopping mall situated in Irkutsk, Siberia, and shows powerlifter Oksana Kosheleva getting into an argument with a fellow motorist.
According to The Siberian Times, the conflict began when the man cut her off while performing a dangerous maneuver. Kosheleva then jumped out of her Nissan Note and confronted the man directly. As far as we can tell, she had a pretty easy (you could say, too easy) time dragging him away from his car and carrying him to her Note, where she went on to lock him in the trunk and drive off.
"It all happened suddenly," Kosheleva allegedly told the reporters. "When he turned in front of me, I yelled at him: 'What are you doing? We are in a car park!' He said something I came out to understand what he was talking about. And he started arguing with me."
She went on to add that she always tries to avoid confrontations and that in this case, she simply decided to "teach him a lesson, I wasn't planning to beat him up. I am a woman and fights are not for me. After driving for around 100 meters I stopped."
Apparently she knew the guy as they used to train at the same gym, and the reason why she confronted him in the first place is that he was doing handbrake turns.
To us, the whole incident looks staged, but then again, after pulling a 16-ton Kamaz truck, a 16.5-ton tram and an 8.8-ton helicopter, we can't imagine why she's need to advertise her strength by carrying a man on her shoulders.