Sin Cars UK Turns Geneva Into Sin City With Their R1 550

Debuting at this year's Geneva Motor Show is this, the Sin R1 550, a supercar with 550 HP and a six-speed manual transmission.
The engine in the R1 550 is a massive 7.0-liter V8 with 550 horses, and the fact that you can do all the shifting yourself should make for quite the visceral analog experience while you're tossing this thing violently around corners.
Sin Cars also state that they've added new side diffusers to the car, for better air flow in the engine, whereas the additional carbon fiber parts and the 40 mm (1.57 in) lifting system give the Sin R1 excellent road presence.
Inside, the car features non-adjustable carbon fiber seats, which are based on racing seats but have much better comfort and offer a very good sitting position. Furthermore, there's an option for implementing a fully sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters, that is if buyers feel like trading the manual for an auto in a car such as this.
While the British automaker doesn't specify the R1 550's top speed or its 0-60 time, they do state that it can average 12 liters/100 km (19.6 US mpg), with 298 g/km of CO2 disbursed into the atmosphere.