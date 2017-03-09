Skoda Electric Concept Is Reportedly Due For Shanghai Show

Skoda are planning to head down the electrified road by launching their first EV around the end of the decade.
However, before taking this big step, the Czech automaker needs to test the waters, and will do so by pulling the cover off a new zero-emission concept, at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, next month, Autointernationaal writes.
"It's in the design studio, and will be ready for Shanghai in April. It is our interpretation of a car on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform and will be packed with technology and really emotional", said the brand's R&D chief, Christian Strube.
Skoda have apparently decided on which type of vehicle will use electrification first - the Superb, in a plug-in hybrid configuration. The family-sized model is expected to hit the market in 2019, and should be followed by a zero-emission car, around 2020 or 2021.
"We won't be the first brand in the group to have an MEB car on sale, but we will be fast followers, and at the forefront when compared to our competition", added Strube.
Note: Skoda VisionC Concept pictured