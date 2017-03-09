Skoda Premieres Fleet Of Facelifted Models In Geneva

This year’s Geneva Motor Show proved to be a particularly important for Skoda with the automaker debuting no less than five new or updated models and variants at the show.
Among them was the facelifted Octavia. Unveiled late last year, the refreshed model adopts a controversial new design with the front-end now incorporating a twin headlight design and a reworked grille. Other new visual touches include refreshed front and rear bumpers and different 16-, 17- and 18-inch wheels. Available engines consist of an 84 hp 1.0-liter and a 184 hp 2.0-liter.
Also at Geneva was the refreshed Citigo. Essentially the same as the VW Up! and Seat Mii, the Citigo looks noticeably different to its VW Group siblings thanks to its custom lights, front grille and modified bumpers. Incredibly compact in size, it is offered exclusively with 1.0-liter three-cylinder engines ranging from 59 hp to 74 hp.
Skoda’s Kodiaq Scout is also premiering in Geneva. Compared to the standard Kodiaq, the Scout is unique due to its slightly beefier bodywork, 19-inch wheels, underbody protection, roof rails and the Off-Road Assist and Rough-Road options.
Elsewhere is the facelifted Skoda Rapid and Rapid Spaceback. In total, there are four engines offered for the car. They include a new 1.0-liter TSI petrol offered in 94 hp and 108 hp specifications, a 123 hp 1.4-liter TSI, an 89 hp 1.4-liter TDI and a 114 hp 1.6-liter TDI.
Certainly the most exciting of all the new Skodas presented in Geneva is the new Octavia RS 245. As the name implies, its 2.0-liter turbo four produces 245 PS (241 hp) which is enough to accelerate the car to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.6 seconds.