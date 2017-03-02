Skoda Puts A Price On Updated Octavia vRS & Scout In The UK

Customers looking to place an order for either of Skoda's facelifted Octavia vRS or Scout models, will need to set aside at least £25,130 for the former and £26,525 for the latter.
For the 2017 model year, both the Octavia vRS as well as the Scout feature a new and distinctive quad light layout with full LED headlight technology, though the vRS is the only one you can get with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, in either hatch or estate form.
The vRS spec is of course not only about performance, but also comfort and convenience, with available features such as full LED headlights, 18" alloys, sports seats & upholstery, an Amundsen 8" touchscreen sat-nav with Wi-Fi hotspot and ambient lighting stealing the show.
Optional extras include new Alcantara sports seats and upholstery, gloss black elements for the front grille and wing mirrors and a choice of 18" and 19" alloy wheel finishes.
Buying a 2017 Octavia vRS means deciding between the diesel-powered 184 PS 2.0-liter TDI model and the 230 PS 2.0-liter TSI model, though a 245 PS version is also expected later in the year.
As for the off-road focused Scout, it's available with either 150 PS or 184 PS (2.0 TDI) and features full LED headlights, Scout body styling details, Alcantara & leather Scout upholstery, the same Amundsen 8" touchscreen as the vRS, Lane Assist, heated front seats and a heated multifunction steering wheel.