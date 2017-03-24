Skoda Teases Vision E Concept For Shanghai Debut

Skoda has just dropped a teaser image of the new Vision E concept it will debut at the Shanghai Auto Show next month.
Little official details about the vehicle are known but it could foretell the long-rumored Kodiaq Coupe, recently confirmed for production thanks to a company slide show from a Chinese presentation.
In recent years, the Czech company has unveiled Vision D, Vision C and Vision S concepts and all three of these models have ultimately spawned production models, namely the Rapid, Octavia, Superb and the Kodiaq seven-seat SUV unveiled last year.
As for the teaser, we can see that the Skoda in question will adopt a very sharp design that incorporates aggressive headlights and taillights as well as a sleek SUV roofline that is indicative of an SUV 'Coupe'.