Skoda Vision E Concept Coming To Shanghai With Electric Power And Autonomous Features

Set to debut at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show next month, the all-new Skoda Vision E Concept promises to be much more than a Kodiaq Coupe.
In fact, unlike its sibling, the Vision E will be battery-powered with two electric motors producing 306 PS (302 HP), and a lithium-ion battery pack, which allows it to travel for up to 500 km (311 miles).
This makes it part of the company's electrification plan that sees the addition of five zero-emission vehicles in different segments by 2025.
Moreover, it also gets an autonomous driving system that meets the level 3 requirements. This means that it can operate independently in traffic jams, do overtaking maneuvers, swerve, stay in lane and search for parking spaces on its own, thanks to various sensors and cameras that constantly monitor the traffic.
The latest official sketches reveal a coupe-ish silhouette with hidden door handles, alongside a bold front end with slender headlights that seem to be joined by a light strip, and another full-width light bar that sits in the lower part of the bumper. At the rear, it has slim taillights, a clean tailgate and a light bar sitting right underneath, while the generously sized wheels contribute to its sporty appearance.
The cabin is not visible yet, but thanks to its short overhangs and 4,645 mm (183 in) in length, 1,917 mm (75 in) in width, 1,550 mm (61 in) in height with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm (112 in), the study is said to have a spacious interior.
Skoda will reveal more about the new Vision E Concept on April 19.