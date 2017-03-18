Someone Needs To Introduce This Brand New 2009 Ford Focus RS To The Road

What's cooler than a new-gen Ford Focus RS; how about a brand-new example of the previous generation model with just 45 miles (72 km) on the clock?
Sure, at an estimated £32,000-£36,000 ($39,370-$44,290), it costs about the same as a new Focus RS, which can be had from £31,765 ($39,081) in the UK, but it's a soon-to-be classic, which is why ClassicCarAuctions should have no trouble in finding it a new home.
"With the launch of a new Focus RS to much fanfare and continued demand for all things Fast Ford we expect a similar amount of interest with this amazingly low mileage example", commented CCA's General Manager and Classic Car Specialist Guy Lees-Milne. "The Mk2 Focus RS has all the makings of a future classic, and indeed are proving popular at auction."
Produced in 2009 and bought by a husband and wife Ford fanatics, it was kept in storage for some strange reason, but its papers show one service carried out in October 2016, and two MoTs - in 2015 and 2016.
The fact that it's in right-hand drive could be a drawback for some potential bidders outside the UK, but how often do you get the chance of buying an 8-year old car that's still new and can go from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds, thanks to a 305-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine.
If you're interested in taking part in the auction, then the NEC in Birmingham, UK is the place to be, on April 1 and 2. Just don't forget to bring a suitcase full of cash.