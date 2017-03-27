Someone Ought To Make This Luxury Sedan... We Just Don't Know Who

Typically when we come across renderings by one automotive artist or another, they speculate over the design of one new model or another from a specific automaker. But this latest project from Rain Prisk doesn't have a patron in mind.
It's a luxury sedan, and quite a brand one at that. And we dig it, so we hope (against hopes) that some automaker or another would make it. We just don't know which one.
We see elements in there for a Lagonda (especially around the C-pillar), Rolls-Royce (particularly around the wheels), and a bit of the squared-off, high-shouldered attitude of the Chrysler 300.
The long hood suggests it could pack quite the engine underneath – say, a nice big-bore V12, for example – and the similarly extended trunk looks like it'd accommodate enough golf bags for the entire PGA Tour. The cabin space, if only by comparison, looks relatively small, but we dig the apparently counter-opening doors in the grandest of Rolls-Royce style.
So what do you think, should someone build this? And if so, who should that automaker be?