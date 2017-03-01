Someone Paid $27k To Have His Ferrari 488 Spider Painted This Shade Of Green [50 Pics]

Most Ferraris may leave the factory in Maranello painted some shade or another of red – but that's not always the case. Just look at the rare yellow LaFerrari we brought you yesterday, for example, or this bright green 458 Spider.
Currently listed for sale at Naples Motorsports in Southwest Florida, the drop-top Prancing Horse was ordered up special in a shade of green called Verde Kers Lucido. And if it looks familiar, you're probably thinking back to a concept from 2010.
At the Geneva Motor Show seven years ago, Ferrari showcased an early electrically assisted version of the Fiorano called the 599 HY-KERS concept. Long predating the arrival of LaFerrari, the prototype supplemented the V12 engine with an electric motor derived from the system developed for F1. And the concept was finished in a unique shade of green, just like this Spider. Although the concept wore a matte finish, when this one has a nice sheen to it.
According to the dealer, the special-order color cost $26,895 all on its own. That in and of itself would be enough to buy a base Mustang straight from the factory, but in this case it barely amounts to a tenth of the purchase price. Naples Motorsports is asking $279,995 for this particular 458, which is barely less than it would have cost new, even with the special paintjob and the other options.
With just 961 miles on the odometer, chassis number ZFF68NHA8E0198297 also features a green-trimmed black leather interior, color-keyed green brake calipers, 20-inch black alloys, and all manner of carbon-fiber trim pieces inside and out. The color, though, while unique, will certainly be a matter of taste.