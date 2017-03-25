Someone's About To Make A Killing Off This Unrestored 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429

While this Mustang is far from being in mint condition, some unrestored classics are just too special to pass up, which is why there's a huge bidding war going on for this car.
This blue 1970 Boss 429 Mustang has been on eBay for 10 days now, and while the first bidders started by offering a couple of thousand dollars, the current highest bid resides at no fewer than $168,600.
The ad states that the car hasn't been restored (obvious, really) and that despite a few issues, it's in overall good shape and has spent most of its time in storage. " The car was purchased just outside of Atlanta, GA back in 1981," says the seller. "The vehicle was driven to Florida and went right into storage."
One problem its future owner will need to deal with is the fact that it's stuck in first gear. Then there's the rust damage, which isn't extensive but there's definitely room for improvement, unlike with the interior which looks to be in excellent condition.
The seats are showing almost no wear or break down of the foam, and the dashboard seems almost brand new - all sings that point to this car being very well-maintained. After all, it only has 47,000 miles (75,639 km) on the clock, which isn't bad seen as how it's 47 years old.