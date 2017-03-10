Sorry, The Alpine A110 Won't Make It To The United States

After years of rumors, spy shots, concepts and teasers, the brand new Alpine A110 finally premiered at this week's Geneva Motor Show.
Not only does the A110 bring the Alpine brand back from the dead but it also promises to directly rival one of the market's most loved sports cars, the Porsche 718 Cayman. Will it succeed? Only time will tell but unfortunately, U.S. buyers will never find out.
Speaking to Left Lane News in Geneva, company boss Bernard Ollivier said that there are no plans to bring the A110 to the States in the foreseeable future.
This isn't entirely surprising considering the costs involved in entering the U.S. market and the difficulty Alpine would have in attracting buyers away from Porsche to a small French brand very few Americans would have heard of.
Despite its U.S. absence, the A110 has the ability to give the Cayman a run for its money. It tips the scales at a mere 1,080 kg (2,380 lbs) and is powered by a 247 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) 1.8-liter turbocharged engine. That allows it to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).