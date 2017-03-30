South African Officials Seize LaFerrari After Owner Tried To Smuggle It Into Country

The tale of a very unlucky LaFerrari has come to light recently, with officials from South Africa seizing one example from its owner after he reportedly tried to smuggle it into the country.
The owner of the LaFerrari originally brought the hybrid hypercar into South Africa back in 2014, but after failing to follow the correct import procedures -including paying custom duties and VAT- saw his car being taken and stored into a bonded warehouse by the South African Revenue Service for three years, according to Eyewitness News.
The car just sat there for three years as the owner had difficulties to finalize the required customs process, until last February when he declared that the LaFerrari would be exported to the Democratic Republic of Congo instead, via the Beitbridge border post.
“A day later, there was an attempt to have the vehicle return to South Africa through the same border post,” Sandile Memela, a SARS spokesperson said.
Officials then seized the vehicle at the border post, following a letter of intent to the owner to enable him making a representation to SARS.
H/T To Rob & CarMag.co.za!