Spec Your Own 720S With McLaren’s Official Configurator

With the new McLaren 720S still celebrating its grand reveal at the Geneva Motor Show, it’s now a good time to head over the company’s configurator and build your perfect spec.
The McLaren 720S is also the first one to use the company’s second-gen carbon-fiber structure, called Monocage II, which helps the new British supercar to tip the scales at 1283kg dry.
The special shape was heavily influenced by aerodynamics, with the body incorporating two channels on its sides to direct the air into the engine without the need of the traditional side air intakes.
As for the engine itself, it’s McLaren’s new twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 which produces 710hp (720PS) and 568lb-ft of torque and is still capable of revving up to 8,500rpm. 0-60mph comes in 2.8 seconds, 0-124mph in 7.8 seconds while the quarter mile is dealt in 10.3 seconds. Top speed is 212mph.
As you would expect from a McLaren, there are a lot of options to choose from, ranging from carbon-fiber trim packages to special exterior colors and from different exhaust types to carbon racing seats.
So head over there and find out which 720S suits you the best.