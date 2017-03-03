Spec Your Perfect Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid In New Configurator

Officially the most powerful model Porsche currently produces, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid features astounding performance and extremely impressive fuel economy.
In the U.S., prices start at $184,400, which means most of us will never have the chance to own the car. Thankfully, we can at least dream with the model now included in Porsche’s Panamera online configuration tool.
The tool reveals that there are 12 normal colors available for the Turbo S E-Hybrid as well as four special colors with price tags of almost 4,000 euros ($4,207) each. Curiously, you can also order wheels painted in the same color as the exterior, allowing for some rather curious combos.
In the cabin, a number of different leather options can be configured, including no less than six different two-tone finishes. As with any other Porsche, there are literally dozens of interior options available for this new model, including front massage seats and rear ventilated seats, all for a touch over 3,100 euros ($3,260).
On the outside, even the LED matrix headlights are a 1,059 euro ($1,113) option and it’ll set back customers 684 euros ($719) to have the rear taillights tinted.
If you run through all of the options, it is easy for the vehicle’s starting price to swell by over 50,000 euros ($52,587).