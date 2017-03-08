Special Edition Ford GT Looking Exclusive In Geneva

With some buyers, or better yet, collectors, owning a supercar that's not a limited edition model is just not good business.
This is where the '66 Heritage Edition Ford GT factors in, as it's aimed at those who want something that's even more exclusive than the regular all-new GT supercar.
This car right here was built in honor of the classic GT40 Mark II driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon during the 1966 Le Mans race over 50 years ago. Visually, what separates it from its regular-production sibling is the Shadow Black exterior finish, for starters. You can get it in both gloss or matte, with the latter being on display in Geneva.
Other features include the silver stripes, exposed carbon fiber package, the Frozen White #2 bonnet and door graphics, and the one-piece forged aluminum wheels, measuring 20" in size.
As for the cabin, it's got even more #2 graphics (on the doors), exposed matte carbon here and there, Ebony leather-wrapped carbon fiber seats, pillars and headliner, unique blue webbing seat belts and gold appliqués on the instrument panel.
Only a limited number of Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition models will be available this year, and this year alone.