Spied: 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Reveals Its Interior For The First Time

While Mercedes kept everyone busy with their new AMG GT Concept in Geneva, the company’s development team removed most of the heavy camouflage from the CLS test cars, revealing its sexy bodywork lines for the first time.
With the test car only covered with a thin wrap, very little has been left to the imagination; in fact, the new CLS looks like the perfect combination between the E-Class and the E-Class Coupe.
The same goes for the interior, with our spies able to take a really good look at, revealing the gorgeous dashboard design Mercedes applies to its latest models. Yes, it may look almost the same with the E-Class but that interior is one of the best currently out there so we don’t complain.
The new generation of the Mercedes CLS will be based on the same underpinnings with the E-Class, featuring a slightly longer and wider body which are mandatory for the four-door coupe styling.
The available engines will also be taken from the E-Class, including the fire-breathing powertrains equipping the E43 and E63 AMG versions, while we also expect to see a plug-in hybrid powertrain making its appearance in the new CLS range.
Unfortunately, our intel tells us that there will be no Shooting Brake version this time around due to the slow sales of the previous model. Don’t be sad though as Mercedes is planning to indirectly replace the Shooting Brake with the production version of the AMG GT Concept shown at the Geneva Motor Show.
As for the new Mercedes CLS, the company is planning an official reveal later this year.
