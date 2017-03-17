2019 Toyota Supra Spied Up Close And Personal

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that the new-generation Toyota Supra is one of the most hyped sports cars in recent years and while we are still some time away from seeing it in the flesh, anticipations are high.
In recent months, we have seen numerous prototypes testing around the world and now a new set of spy shots have emerged that provide us with our closest view yet at the new Japanese sports car.
Currently being developed alongside the BMW Z5 Roadster, the new Supra will be visually inspired by the eye-catching FT-1 Concept but the presence of camouflage and body cladding makes it rather difficult to determine just how similar it will be.
In general, the overall shape is almost identical to the FT-1 and includes a large ducktail spoiler and an intriguing rear bumper with dual tailpipes. As pictured, the vehicle's rear-end looks rather bloated but we're hopeful the finished model will be slightly more taut.
As for powertrains, there is a possibility that both four- and six-cylinder engines from BMW will be offered to Supra customers. The range-topping model may receive a turbocharged V6 engine joined by an electric motor and delivering a total of 400 hp. A public debut in 2018 is anticipated.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops