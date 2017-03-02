Spyker C8 Preliator Gets A New Spyder Version For Geneva

After revitalizing itself with the launch of the new C8 Preliator coupe last year, Spyker is coming back to the Geneva Motor Show this month with an open top Spyder version of the hand-built sports car.
Spyker is holding back on details releasing only a single teaser image of the C8 Preliator Spyder, but it looks like it might feature a removable hard-top similar to the late 2000s C8 Aileron Spyder.
It will share the coupe’s Audi-sourced 4.2-litre V8 engine producing 525-horses 443 pound-feet (601 Nm), available with either a 6-speed manual or a ZF 6-speed auto fitted with steering wheel paddle shifters, driving the rear wheels. Structural reinforcements will probably add some weight over the coupe that tips the scale at 3,065 lbs (1,390 kg).
As is the case with the C8 Preliator coupe that is limited to 50 pieces with a starting price of $354,990, Spyker will likely keep production to similar levels.
We’ll know more on March 7 when the Dutch company reveals the car in Geneva.