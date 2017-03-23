Ssangyong Sheds More Light On New Flagship Ahead Of Its Seoul Debut

Ssangyong will reveal its new flagship model, codenamed Y400, at the upcoming Seoul Motor Show.
The new Korean SUV will draw inspiration from the company’s LIV-2 concept that debuted at the last Paris Motor Show.
Ssangyong says that their new range-topper will offer “excellent driving characteristics on- and off-road, balanced weight distribution, great towing capability and NVH performance”.
The new flagship SUV will be based on a new Quad-Frame body structure that uses for the first time 1.5Gpa giga-steel and 63 percent high-strength steel for improved body strength and less weight.
As for its size, the new model will be 4,850mm long, 1,920mm wide, 1,800mm high, and will feature a 2,865mm wheelbase. Ssangyong will offer the Y400 in rear-drive and 4x4 versions, with the engine range to include both petrol and new diesel units.
Sales are expected to begin in Korea during in the next few months, and internationally before the end of 2017.