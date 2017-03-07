SsangYong’s XAVL Concept Will Morph Into A Seven-Seater Production SUV

Invigorated by its first profitable year since 2007, South Korea’s SsanYong is gazing into the future at Geneva with the XAVL concept, which stands for eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long.
Funny name aside, the XAVL is a mid-size SUV with three rows of seats that is said to draw inspiration from the second generation classic Korando of the 1990s, though, you’ll have to really try to find common styling traits between the two.
A further, more down-to-earth development of the 2015 XAV study, SsangYong’s XAVL will lead to a production model sitting above the Korando but below the Rexton. The XAVL is 4,630mm long, 1,866mm wide, 1,640mm high, and has a 2,775mm wheelbase placing it in the same league as the Nissan X-Trail.
“I am delighted to unveil this concept which signposts the future generation of SsangYong cars,” said SsangYong CEO Johng-sik Choi. “XAVL is a further iteration of the XAV concept we presented at the Frankfurt motor show in 2015. This longer bodied car will accommodate seven passengers in comfort, and will be powered by both petrol and new clean-burning diesel engines.
SsangYong revealed that the production car will get a 1.6 liter diesel engine achieving CO2 emissions of 120~150g/km (2WD, MT/AT, with stop/start), and a 1.5 liter petrol engine returning CO2 emissions of 150~170g/km (2WD, MT/AT, with stop/start). AWD versions will also be on offer, with buyers having the option of 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions.
The three rows of seats are in a two-three-two layout with the Koreans claiming that the XAVL will be as practical and flexible as an MPV.
The concept comes with new tech features including the ability to control the car’s navigation, heating, ventilation & air conditioning, and the infotainment system that’s located in the head lining, from a smart phone, while Link to Home IOT (Internet of Things) technology allows occupants to connect with their home and manage CCTV, security, domestic equipment and temperature control.
SsangYong expects to have the production car ready for sale before 2020.