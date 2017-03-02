Startech Gives The Maserati Levante A Sharper Edge

The big automakers may be the main focus of a major auto show like the one coming up in Geneva, but the leading tuners in the industry also take the occasion to showcase their latest modifications.
Take Startech, for example, which will be displaying its take on the Maserati Levante at the Swiss expo next week. The Brabus division that focuses on vehicles not made by Daimler is offering an array of enhancements for the Italian crossover, including new bodywork, rolling stock, and interior upgrades.
The options list includes new front and rear bumpers, front spoiler, rear diffuser, and roof spoiler, available in either plastic or carbon-fiber.
The car pictured here is riding on a fresh set of 21-inch wheels. Startech is also offering a new exhaust system, and is working on engine upgrades as well. There's a host of carbon-fiber or wood interior trim pieces available, and the tuner will gladly outfit any customer's cabin to their specifications.