Stick Shift Ferrari 360 Spider Looks The Business

There was a time when buying a new Ferrari allowed you to choose between a manual and an automatic gearbox.
However, those days are long gone, as the Prancing Horse has completely dropped the stick shift from their offerings, so the only way for enthusiasts to get their hands on one is by searching on the used car market.
Preceding the F430, which in turn paved the road for the 458 that eventually became the 488, the Ferrari 360 was the car to have back in the day. With its 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that produced 394 horsepower, it needed just 4.4sec to cover the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint as a Spider, and slightly less for its fixed roof sibling, the 360 Modena.
Pictured here is a 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider that has covered 11,400 miles (18,347 km) ever since. It has a black exterior over a beige interior and six-speed manual transmission, which is probably the key feature in helping it change hands easily.
Accompanied by a full service history and completed with its original book pack and MoT history certificates, this right-hand drive supercar is for sale on HexagonClassics, which have thrown in a 12-month comprehensive warranty as well, all for £99,995 ($123,835).