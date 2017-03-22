Stock Lamborghhini Huracan Runs Blistering 10.44-Sec 1/4 Mile

It is no secret that in the right conditions, the Lamborghini Huracan is one of the quickest cars on the planet. Just how fast, you ask?
Well, one owner recently took his totally stock Huracan to the drag strip and scored a rather insane 10.44-second quarter mile, putting it up there with the Lamborghini Aventador SV and not far off three particularly well-known hybrid hypercars.
During the incredible run, the owner managed to clock a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of just 2.57 seconds (verified by a VBox), a 0-100 mph (160 km/h) time of 5.89 seconds and a 131 mph (210 km/h) overall trap speed.
While these figures aren’t industry-redefining, they are particularly impressive when you remember that the Huracan has a naturally-aspirated V10 engine ‘only’ delivering 602 hp. So yes, atmospheric engines still have a lot of life left in them.