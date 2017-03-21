Stoned BMW Workers Cause A Million Euros Damage After Production Halt

Two workers at BMW’s assembly plant in Munich, Germany have caused up to a million euros in financial loses after getting drunk and high on drugs.
Local publication Bild reports that on March 3, two male workers collapsed at 10:40 am near the tailpipe assembly line. Production at the plant had to be stopped for 40 minutes as the workers were attended to by medical personnel.
It is reported that the two employees both consumed copious amounts of alcohol and also smoked marijuana. Additionally, one was allegedly high on amphetamines.
A BMW spokesman asserted that damage caused by the production stoppage was around a five-digit amount but Bild says the true cost was much more, up to 1 million euros ($1.07 million).
At least one of the men had his contract terminated.