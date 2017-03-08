Stylish 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet And Coupe Drop By Geneva

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is currently celebrating its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show where it sits alongside the recently-introduced E-Class Coupe, presented in Europe for the first time.
The Cabriolet brings the E-Class family up to five different body styles and as with its siblings, closely mimics the designs of the smaller C-Class and the larger S-Class.
Customers of the E-Class Cabriolet will be able to option the soft top in either dark brown, dark blue, black or dark red. Whichever is chosen, it can go from fully open to totally closed in 20 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph).
Full engine details about the vehicle have yet to be released but we do know that North American buyers will receive a 3.0-liter biturbo V6 engine delivering 329 hp coupled to a standard 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission.
As for the E-Class Coupe, it has the same design as its convertible sister, albeit with the inclusion of a fixed roof, obviously. In Europe, it has been confirmed with a 2.0-liter inline-four diesel with 191 hp, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four delivering between 181 hp and 242 hp and a twin-turbo V6 with 328 hp in the E400 4Matic. U.S. and Canadian buyers will exclusively receive the E400 model in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations.