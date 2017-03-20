Subaru WRX STI Barrels Down A Swiss Bobsled Run

What do you do when you’re a pro rally driver, have a Subaru WRX STI and are bored? Well, Mark Higgins decided to bring his rally car to a bobsled run in St Moritz, Switzerland.
Somehow, Subaru was given access to the facility and handed the keys over to Higgins, giving him free reign over the car and clearly not concerned with any damage that would be inflicted on the STI.
Higgins proceeds to rocket down the bobsled run, bumping along the snow and ice barriers like a life-size version of pinball before almost flipping over after exiting a heavily-banked turn.
Could the Japanese automaker have done something less dangerous to promote the WRX? Sure, but it almost certainly wouldn’t have been as interesting.