Supercars Look Strange With 2017 F1 Liveries

The 2017 Formula One World Championship kicks off on Sunday, but the sport has already delivered fans brand new cars and a plethora of distinctive liveries.
Some of the liveries look amazing, others don’t. Either way, the renderings below will prove to you that all of them look much better applied to F1 cars than road-going supercars.
Car Keys and Javier Oquendo Designs have teamed up and rendered all of the team’s liveries onto a selection of hypercars, supercars and sports cars, including models like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, LaFerrari, Honda NSX, Ferrari 458 Speciale, Alpine A110 and even the new Mercedes-AMG GT Concept.
Of all of those featured in the gallery below, which one is your favorite?