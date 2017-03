Supercars Look Strange With 2017 F1 Liveries

PHOTO GALLERY

The 2017 Formula One World Championship kicks off on Sunday, but the sport has already delivered fans brand new cars and a plethora of distinctive liveries.Some of the liveries look amazing , others don’t. Either way, the renderings below will prove to you that all of them look much better applied to F1 cars than road-going supercars. Car Keys and Javier Oquendo Designs have teamed up and rendered all of the team’s liveries onto a selection of hypercars, supercars and sports cars, including models like the Aston Martin Valkyrie , LaFerrari, Honda NSX, Ferrari 458 Speciale, Alpine A110 and even the new Mercedes-AMG GT Concept.Of all of those featured in the gallery below, which one is your favorite?