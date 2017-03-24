Supra-Powered, Wide-Body BMW E39 M5 Is A Purist’s Nightmare

Get ready for some proper purists’ fury, this one is as sacrilegious a BMW M5 can get.
Gone is the naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8, instead this BMW E39 M5 is using a Toyota-sourced 2JZ straight six with a huge turbocharged bolt on to it, producing at the same time 800hp.
If the horsepower figure sounds impressive, learn that the car is running on a ‘safe tune’ on pump gas as the setup is good for over than 1,200hp.
It’s perhaps the last vehicle on earth you’d expect to find a 2JZ under the bonnet, with the E39 M5 considered one of the finest moments in BMW’s history. With that said though, don’t think that the owner removed a perfectly fine V8 out of the engine bay as he bought the car with a 2JZ in it in the first place.
On top of the whole crazy build, Cleve, the owner, decided to widen the bodywork massively in order to fit his preferred square tire setup, with monstrous 335/30s mounted all around. What’s more impressive is the widebody kit is made out of proper steel and not the more traditional (and easier to build) fiberglass.
All in all, this is a wide-bodied four-door manual monster with 800hp that needs to be celebrated, as Matt Farah demonstrates in his latest One Take video linked below.