Takata Strikes Again - Ford And Lincoln Recall 32,000 Cars In North America

Following a notification received from Takata, Ford is addressing owners of certain vehicles to replace their frontal airbag module.
Counting 31,867 cars in North America, the list includes the 2016-2017 Ford Edge, made in Oakville from October 8, 2015, to February 15, 2017, 2016-2017 Lincoln MKX produced at the same plant between November 11, 2014, and February 15, 2017, and the 2017 Continental, assembled at Flat Rock from January 13, 2016, to January 18, 2017.
"In the affected vehicles, in the event of driver frontal airbag deployment, the airbag may not completely fill, or the airbag cushion may detach from the airbag module due to misalignment of components within the airbag module", writes Ford.
The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries, but states that dealers will replace the defective parts at no cost to the customer.
The latest recall isn’t related to the massive global campaign that affects over 100 million cars equipped with the shrapnel-spreading airbag inflators, which killed 16 people and injured more than 150