Take A Closer Look At The All-New Alpine A110

Alpine have come up with a Porsche 718 Cayman and Alfa Romeo 4C rival, the A110.
The two-door coupe has a mid-mounted 1.8-liter turbocharged four-pot delivering 247 horses and 236 pound-feet (320 Nm) of torque, which, combined with its lightweight design, allows for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 4.5 seconds, with top speed being electronically capped at 155 mph (250 km/h).
There's no manual gearbox on offer, as the A110 gets a standard 7-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels. It has three driving modes to select from - Normal, Sport and Track, which adapt the engine, steering, gearbox, ESC, and exhaust mode for each specific scenario.
The production car stays true to the Vision Concept and encompasses design features that were first used on the original A110 of the 1960s.
Enthusiasts have high expectations when it comes to the new French sports car, but before being able to take it out for a ride, it's videos like this one posted by Evo that will answer some of your questions. In this case, Alpine's chief designer, David Twohig, was kind enough to point out a few interesting things about the A110.
And if you would like to take a closer look at it, then the 2017 Geneva Motor Show is the place to be.