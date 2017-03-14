Take An In-Depth Look At The Extraordinary McLaren 720S

Certainly one of the headliners of this year's Geneva Motor Show is the McLaren 720S.
The car represents the British brand's first all-new model since the 570S and is just the second iteration of its Super Series range. Although journalists have yet to get their hands on it, it certainly has all the right ingredients to mark another leap in McLaren's short but already highly-successful history.
Prior to the car's debut in Geneva, select journalists had the chance to check out the 720S in the UK and among them was Henry Catchpole from Drive Tribe.
To explore the new 720S, we get to hear from the firm's executive director of product development Mark Vinnels as well as McLaren's chief designer Robert Melville.
As with every McLaren it follows, the 720S combines aesthetic appeal with a host of advanced technologies. From introducing a brand new design language set to be shared by future McLarens as well as debuting a larger 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, it really is a feast for the senses.
