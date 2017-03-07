Tata Unveils Racemo Sports Car In Street & Track Form [w/Video]

Tata Motors sub-brand TAMO is using the 87th Geneva International Motor Show as a platform to launch 'Racemo', a two-seater sports coupe, blending Italian design and Indian ingenuity.
Racemo is India's first globally developed "phygital" car, meaning it merges the physical and digital worlds, while also boasting strong connectivity features such as cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial and mapping, as well as an increased human-machine interface.
You can even play with the Racemo+ (the track version) in an interactive gaming environment using Microsoft's Forza Horizon 3 - by the way, this is the first Indian car to ever be available on this platform.
"We launched our sub-brand TAMO as our answer to new technologies, business models and partnerships. Racemo is the first innovation from TAMO, and our emotional, unexpected leap to the future," said Tata Motors CEO, Guenter Butschek.
"From styling and design to driver experience and technology, Racemo is an extension of customers' personality, as part of their digital ecosystem and will break the ice with the radical new presence and pique the interest in the parent brand."
The Racemo was designed at the Tata Motors Design Studio in Turin, Italy, and then built on a patented MoFlex Multi-Material Sandwich structure, or MMS - a technology that enables greater freedom in surface design, and is being used for the first time in the automotive industry for passenger vehicles.
In terms of performance, the Racemo features a three-cylinder 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol unit, good for 190 PS and 210 Nm (155 lb-ft) of torque. Together with the 6-speed automatic transmission, this mid-mounted unit will propel the car from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in under 6 seconds.
Other features include the Bi-LED headlights, 40 liter (10.6 gallon) fuel tank, electric power assisted steering and driver and passenger airbags.