TechArt Classes Up Geneva With Tuned Porsche 928 S4

Aside from its multiple Geneva Motor Show premiers, German tuner TechArt felt like switching things up even more, bringing out a Porsche 928 S4 for everybody to stare at.
Parked right next to modern-day modded beasts such as the GTstreet R Coupe, the Magnum Sport Edition Cayenne and of course the all-new Panamera-based GrandGT, this black 928 S4, dubbed the TechArt Coupe, looks to improve on what is already an iconic model.
While its rear spoiler remains stock (though painted black), the front spoiler is new, as are the side skirts, diffuser, and custom tailpipes. The car also features sport springs and a set of 18" TechArt Formula wheels with a high gloss black finish.
Inside, you've got leather upholstery throughout the cabin, on surfaces such as the upper and lower parts of the dashboard, steering column cover, center console, shift knob, handbrake lever, door trims (including the handles and pockets), back shelf, steering column and front window frame.
The tuner will even let you have grab handles in perforated leather, an Alcantara roof lining, plus a custom sound system and floor mats.
Overall, the mods may not make the 928 S4 feel any newer, but they should definitely make the cabin a more pleasant place to sit in.