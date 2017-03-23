TechArt GTstreet R Is For When An Ordinary 911 Turbo Isn't Enough

It's quite astounding how much power Porsche manages to extract from the 911. The latest Turbo, for example, squeezes 540 horsepower (580 in S spec) out of a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine and into a package barely any bigger than a Golf.
It's hard to fathom, then, that the 911 Turbo wouldn't be enough for some. But there's one in every bunch. And they can turn to TechArt.
The Porsche tuner has just released its new take on the 911 Turbo Cabrio, and it packs a mighty punch. The new GTstreet R Cabriolet boasts 720 horsepower – almost as much as a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, but from half as many cylinders, little more than half the displacement, and into a much smaller footprint.
That's why TechArt says it'll hit 62 in 2.7 seconds (down from 2.9), 124 mph in 8.5 (instead of 9.9), and top out at 211 (instead of 205). Impressive, but there's more to it than straight-line speed.
TechArt has also fitted the GTstreet R cab with an active aero kit (punctuated by that giant rear wing) to increase downforce, reduce lift, and improve cooling to the water and oil coolers. It's also replaced key body panels (like the front fenders and hood) with carbon fiber, fitted 20-inch forged alloys to an active coilover suspension (complete with nose lift feature), upgraded the exhaust system, and re-trimmed the interior in leather and Alcantara.
It's the culmination of 30 years of experience in tuning Porsches, and is bound to blow the doors of just about anything else on the road.