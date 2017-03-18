Tesla Dropping Model S 60 And 60D Due To Poor Sales On April 16

Introduced last year as the most affordable option of the Tesla Model S range, the 60 and 60D versions were short lived as the Californian company has decided to discontinue both models.
Announced in a short press release, the decision is official, and will be effective starting with April 16, which is the date when those still interested in the two entry-level vehicles will still be able to place an order.
"One year ago, we introduced the Model S 60 kWh battery as a more affordable option to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. However, most customers ended up buying an equivalent to the Model S 75 kWh. To simplify the ordering process for our customers, we will be removing the 60 kWh option from our lineup", said Tesla.
Tesla also have a solution for current owners of the Model S 60 and 60D, and it involves upgrading their batteries to a 75 kWh capacity. This means not only a longer range between charges, from EPA-estimated 210 miles (338 km) and 218 miles (351 km) in the 60 and 60D, to 249 miles (401 km) and 259 miles (417 km) in the 75 and 75D, but also an increased top speed to 140 mph (225 km/h), in both cars.
The upgrade can be made with an over the air update and will be available for all owners of the two Model S 60 and 60D EVs.