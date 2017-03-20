Tesla Has Six Month Waiting List For Test Drives Following Korean Launch

Tesla has just launched in South Korea and locals are so excited that there’s already a six-month waiting list of test drives.
Last week, the American automaker opened an outlet in the Cheongdam-dong district of Gangnam as well as one in the city of Hanam and Forbes reports that the all-wheel drive Model S 90D will be the only model initially offered to Korean customers.
Each showroom will offer 10 test drivers a day and given the huge demand for tests, it would actually be quicker for locals to buy and order the car, having to wait just three months to take delivery.
In Seoul, there are 294 electric vehicle charging stations and 2,526 nationwide on the back of public investments in the market. Tesla says it will install two supercharger stations in Seoul this year.
Unfortunately for locals, Tesla and the environment ministry have confirmed that the Model S isn’t eligible for the government’s $12,400 subsidy meaning locals will have to part ways with at least 121 million won ($107,000).