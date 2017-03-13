Tesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted Outside Design Studio

If you're unfamiliar with Unplugged Performance, they specialize in upgrading Tesla models, developing anything from sporty body kits to custom wheels and even interior modifications.
Their offices are also located right next to the Tesla Design Studio, which is why they managed to spot this Model 3 prototype out and about right across from them.
While pilot production on the Model 3 is said to have begun on February 20th, as far as we can tell, this prototype is identical to the ones presented last year, and it might even be this same car spotted on the road back in April.
As for any possible spoilers regarding the production-ready car, there's not much to say aside from the fact that we can now see where the blinkers are positioned within the taillight graphics.
We can also spot the minimalist interior from afar, with that giant display in the middle of the completely flat upper dashboard. There were rumors regarding the Model 3 getting an advanced heads-up display, but we obviously can't see anything of that nature in this clip.
Also, according to a recent report, the first customers to take delivery of a Model 3 will be those living in the vicinity of the Fremont factory, but not before Tesla employees get their cars first.