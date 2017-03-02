Tesla Model S Hits Barrier With Autopilot ON

Just as things were beginning to quiet down regarding Tesla's Autopilot system and its alleged faults, this incident could add a bit more fuel to the fire.
The images were posted on reddit a few days back and according to the driver/owner of the vehicle, the car simply hit the barrier while Autopilot was in command, resulting in both the steering wheel airbag and foot area airbag going off.
This is what the driver had to say:
"So I was driving in the left lane of a two lane highway. The car is AP1 and I've never had any problems until today. Autopilot was on didn't give me a warning. It misread the road and hit the barrier. After the airbags deployed there was a bunch of smoke and my car rolled to a grinding stop. Thankfully no one was hurt and I walked away with only bruises."
However, the car driving behind him had a dashcam and managed to capture the entire accident, revealing that right before the incident occurred, the driver failed to take control despite several warning signs indicating that there was a lane shift coming up.
In defense of the first-gen Autopilot system, those lane markings (yellow line especially) led directly into the barrier, which is very dangerous for a car designed to follow said markings.
