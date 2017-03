Tesla Model S Hits Barrier With Autopilot ON

PHOTO GALLERY

Just as things were beginning to quiet down regarding Tesla's Autopilot system and its alleged faults , this incident could add a bit more fuel to the fire.The images were posted ona few days back and according to the driver/owner of the vehicle, the car simply hit the barrier while Autopilot was in command, resulting in both the steering wheel airbag and foot area airbag going off.This is what the driver had to say:However, the car driving behind him had a dashcam and managed to capture the entire accident, revealing that right before the incident occurred, the driver failed to take control despite several warning signs indicating that there was a lane shift coming up.In defense of the first-gen Autopilot system , those lane markings (yellow line especially) led directly into the barrier, which is very dangerous for a car designed to follow said markings.What are your thoughts on this incident?