Tesla Model S Starts A Barbecue In Shanghai

Tesla Motors are currently investigating an incident in which a Model S caught fire, at a charging station in Shanghai, China.
According to Electrek, the electric vehicle wasn’t plugged it when it burst into flames, and it's not clear, at the moment, how the fire started, whether it was from the car itself, or from something left in the cabin.
The fire spread to another Tesla Model S that was charging at the Jinqiao Supercharger Station, but luckily, nobody was injured, as the automaker confirmed.
"No one was harmed in this incident. We're undergoing a full investigation and we'll share our findings as soon as possible."
Aftermath pictures of the incident, posted by a Reddit user, show some cosmetic damages on the two Model S zero-emission cars, and more than a dozen empty fire extinguishers.
This is not the first time we've read about Tesla vehicles catching on fire. Among other incidents reported, there was one was that occured in Norway early last year, at a Supercharger station, and which was blamed on a short-circuit, while another one happened some six months later, in France, during a test drive event, and was due to a human error on the assembly line.