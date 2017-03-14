Tesla Model Y May Outsell The Affordable Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 won’t be the only affordable electric vehicle from the automaker in the coming years as it will be joined by a compact crossover dubbed the Model Y.
The Model Y will be based around the same platform as the Model 3 and considering the ever-increasing demand for crossovers, has the potential to be Tesla’s highest selling vehicle. As a matter of fact, Tesla revealed last year that it could see between 500,000 and a million examples of the Model Y being sold annually.
Set to be unveiled once production of the Model 3 is in full swing, likely next year, the Model Y could get the same falcon wing rear doors as the larger Model X while also coming loaded with a suite of self-driving technologies to offer total autonomous driving at a cost of about $8,500, reports Autocar.
The Model 3 is widely anticipated to be offered initially with a 60 kWh battery pack offering a range of around 230 miles. Elon Musk will probably want the Model Y to have a similar range and may have to fit it with a slightly larger battery to achieve it, meaning a small price premium for the Model Y is likely.
Renderings via RM Design