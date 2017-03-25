Tesla Owners Don't Care About Quality Issues, Study Finds

A report from J.D. Power suggests that Tesla Model S and Model X problems have very little effect on the love owners have for the brand.
The report, titled ‘Tesla: Beyond The Hype’, concluded that many Tesla owners consider themselves as early adopters of electric vehicles and aren’t concerned by nagging issues which have hit the brand’s current two models.
J.D. Power’s director of global automotive consulting Kathleen Rizk said “Tesla owners see themselves as pioneers who enjoy being early adopters of new technology. Spending $100,000 or more on a vehicle that has so many problems usually would have a dramatically negative effect on sales and brand perception. Right now, though, Tesla seems immune from such disenchanted customers.”
When Tesla initially launched the Model X last year, the first batch of vehicles had some teething issues triggered by Tesla introducing numerous new features and technologies to the SUV without extensively testing them.
Interestingly, the J.D. Power report asserts that owners of the upcoming Model 3 won’t be so forgiving.
“When consumers buy a mass-market car priced around $35,000 that will be their primary mode of transportation, the degree of expectation will increase immensely. We’ve seen that with other well-liked brands, whether or not it involves an electric vehicle,” Rizk said.