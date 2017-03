Tesla Sued By Engineer Over Sexist Workplace Culture

PHOTO GALLERY

A female Tesla engineer is suing the EV automaker after claiming that it has a sexist work culture.In the lawsuit, AJ Vandermeyden alleges that the company ignored complaints of discrimination and pervasive harassment. Additionally, Vandermeyden claims that she was paid less than the male engineers who she replaced and that her and other female engineers were not given promotions despite being as qualified as male employees.The suit goes on to assert that Vamdermeyden’s bosses wouldn’t give her a promotion unless she met targets higher than those of male employee and that she wasn’t provided overtime pay or breaks when she was employed in a sales role. Additionally, she claims that she was harassed by “inappropriate language, whistling and catcalls” and was apparently punished for whistleblowing after raising her concerns about cars being knowingly sold with defects, reports Engadget In a statement, Tesla disputes the claims of the suit and says that an independent investigator determined the claims were unsubstantiated.Tesla’s full statement issued to Engadget;