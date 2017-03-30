Tesla’s Latest Easter Egg Lets You Express The Artist Inside

Tesla issued the latest firmware 8.1, updating its cars over-the-air and improving features such as the Autopilot 2.0.
All cars equipped with the Autopilot 2.0 can now enable it for speeds up to 80mph (129km/h), raising the system’s speed limit from 55mph (88km/h), while Tesla also updated the Auto Lane Change and Summon features among others.
But with Tesla being Tesla, the latest firmware update also added a new easter egg for owners to enjoy.
Elon Musk actually gave the instructions on accessing it via his social media, tweeting “If you just downloaded V8.1, tap the the T on center screen three times”.
What this does is that opens a new sketch pad function on the giant tablet-like screen, allowing the driver (or anyone with access to a Tesla) to draw whatever they like on the infotainment display.
Tesla even gave the owners the option of submitting their… artwork back to them to critique their “artistic masterpieces”.
