The Bugatti Chiron Has Inspired A Superyacht You Obviously Can't Afford

With its $2.6 million price tag, the Bugatti Chiron is a car restricted exclusively to the ultra-wealthy. Soon, those fortunate few will be able to express their love for Bugatti on the water.
No, an amphibous Chiron isn't on the cards but the French marque has teamed up with yacht builder Palmer Johnson to create the Bugatti Niniette 66 superyacht.
Limited to just 66 units worldwide, it takes obvious styling cues from the Chiron and offers Bugatti customers something truly out of this world.
The Niniette 66 superyacht is powered by a MAN V8 marine engine capable of delivering up to 1,200 hp, allowing the boat to it 44 knots. As with the Chiron, all of this power will be complemented with unrivalled luxury and comfort.
Below the deck you will find a spacious master cabin and a large seating area that includes a modern couch framed by a huge Bugatti horseshoe grille.
Elsewhere, the Niniette 99 includes a jacuzzi, champagne bar, two social areas, a fire pit and a sun pad. The superyacht even features the characteristic C-shaped Bugatti character line.
Speaking about the creation, design director and head of interior design at Bugatti, Etienne Salome said “I strongly believe the Bugatti design philosophy is so unique and original that it can be applied to a great number of products. However, a yacht is something special.”
Pricing details haven't been announced but if you can't afford 10 Chirons, you probably can't buy a Niniette 66.